Arkansas freshman guard Chance Moore announced Tuesday his intention to transfer from the Razorbacks program.

The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit out McEachern High School in Georgia, and was rated as a top-100 prospect by both ESPN and 247Sports.

He logged eight minutes across four games this season, including a made three-pointer in a 99-73 at Georgia in February.