x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Basketball

Arkansas falls to Texas A&M 82-64 in SEC Tournament semifinals

Aggies shoot 51% from the field to eliminate the Razorbacks in Tampa.
Credit: AP
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) picks up a loose ball in front of Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla — Arkansas' run in Tampa came to an end Saturday, falling to Texas A&M 82-64 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The Aggies played like a team of destiny. The 8-seed in this tournament, the Aggies followed up wins over 9-seed Florida and 1-seed Auburn by leading wire-to-wire against the Hogs.

It was a slow offensive start for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas began the game 4-for-16 from the field, including missing their first six three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were blistering from beyond the arc from the jump, hitting 6-of-11 triples to open the game. That, combined with foul trouble for Notae (three first-half fouls), helped gives the Aggies a 36-24 lead at the half.

The second half was marked by competing runs by each team. Arkansas pulled off an 8-0 run to pull to within 47-44, marked by six straight points from Stanley Umude, the Hogs' main offensive threat on the night.

But that was as close as Arkansas would get. The Aggies immediately responded with a 23-8 run to push the lead to 18 and essentially grab control of the game.

The Hogs were hurt by poor three-point shooting especially, only shooting 3-for-18 from beyond the arc. 

Now Arkansas will await Sunday's selection show, to find out its seeding, matchup and location for next week's NCAA tournament.

In Other News

Hogs climb to No. 14 in AP Poll, Notae earns multiple player of the week honors