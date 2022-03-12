Arkansas falls to Texas A&M 82-64 in SEC Tournament semifinals

Aggies shoot 51% from the field to eliminate the Razorbacks in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — Arkansas' run in Tampa came to an end Saturday, falling to Texas A&M 82-64 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The Aggies played like a team of destiny. The 8-seed in this tournament, the Aggies followed up wins over 9-seed Florida and 1-seed Auburn by leading wire-to-wire against the Hogs.

It was a slow offensive start for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas began the game 4-for-16 from the field, including missing their first six three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were blistering from beyond the arc from the jump, hitting 6-of-11 triples to open the game. That, combined with foul trouble for Notae (three first-half fouls), helped gives the Aggies a 36-24 lead at the half.

The second half was marked by competing runs by each team. Arkansas pulled off an 8-0 run to pull to within 47-44, marked by six straight points from Stanley Umude, the Hogs' main offensive threat on the night.

But that was as close as Arkansas would get. The Aggies immediately responded with a 23-8 run to push the lead to 18 and essentially grab control of the game.

The Hogs were hurt by poor three-point shooting especially, only shooting 3-for-18 from beyond the arc.