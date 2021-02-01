Arkansas falls to #12 Missouri, 81-68

Hogs' poor shooting leads to first loss of the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks were perfect in the 2020 half of the season, but fell in their first contest of 2021, 81-68 to #12 Missouri. The loss moves the Hogs to 9-1 overall, 1-1 in SEC play.

It was a cold, early tip in Fayetteville, as winter travel advisories were abundant before the 11am tip. Both team played fast but sloppy, as the game stayed for up-tempo for such a low scoring affair. Before the game, Arkansas learned it would be without Justin Smith for 3-6 weeks, and his absence was felt, especially on the offensive end.

The Razorbacks shot just 24% from the field in the first half, going 8-33 overall and 4-14 from deep. The Tigers shot better overall, but couldn't buy a three. Arkansas had no answer for Jerimiah Tilmon, who dropped 14 in the first half. Sloppy play lead to 12 turnovers from Missouri in the first half to just 5 for Arkansas, and the Hogs trailed by just three at the break.

A Jalen Tate jumper brought Arkansas within one right out of the locker room, but the poor shooting continued. At the point a Missouri three put the Hogs down 12 at the under-8media timeout, Arkansas was shooting just 12-55 from the field for the game.