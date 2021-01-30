Arkansas falls in heartbreaker at Oklahoma State, 81-77

Hogs lose annual SEC BIG 12 Challenge game

STILLWATER, Okla. — Arkansas rolled into Stillwater Saturday afternoon riding a three game win streak, looking to make it four. That was far from the only storyline, as the Hogs took on Oklahoma State in the annual Big 12 SEC Challenge, with the Razorbacks trading playing against their conference to playing for them.

This game was tight throughout, as Arkansas forced 15 turnovers in the first half alone, but still trailed by four at the break. This was largely due to the OK State's prowess on the boards, and Arkansas going 1-6 from deep didn't help matters.

Arkansas started the second half shooting much better, and after some back and forth from old prep teammates Moses Moody and Cade Cunningham, the Hogs managed to grad a 59-57 lead with 10 minutes left to play on a Vanover layup. Thirty seconds later, a JD Notae three capped an 8-0 Hog run, and Arkansas led by five.