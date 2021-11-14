Arkansas falls at No. 2 UConn 95-80

Razorback women's hoops team suffers first loss of the season

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Razorback women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday, falling to No. 2 UConn 95-80 in Hartford.

Arkansas was hoping for a repeat of last year's thrilling upset over Connecticut in Fayetteville, but the Huskies weren't interested in losing to the Hogs for a second straight season.

Star guard Paige Bueckers showed why she's an All-American, scoring a game-high and career-high 34 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field.

For the Hogs, Amber Ramirez scored a team-high 20 points, while Fayetteville-native Sasha Goforth tallied 15 points, the most for her in a Hogs uniform since transferring from Oregon State.

UConn jumped out to an early eight advantage, leading 24-16 after the first quarter.

From there, Arkansas managed to hang around within striking distance, but never managed to fully close the gap, with UConn slowly increasing the lead over the following three quarters en route to the double-digit victory.

The Huskies were able to pull away thanks to their efficiency scoring the ball, especially down low. UConn shot 57% from the field for the game, and out-scored Arkansas 52-42 in the paint.