Arkansas ends regular season with loss to Texas A&M

Razorbacks enter postseason with 7-11 conference record

COLLEGE STATION, Ark — Arkansas had won three of its last four games entering College Station, but Texas A&M was too much for the Hogs as they topped Arkansas 77-69 to close out the regular season.

It took the Hogs a little bit to get situated, but consistency from deep helped elevate Arkansas over Texas A&M midway through the first half. Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, and Jimmy Whitt worked well together to hold a lead over the Aggies.

That started to crumble with about three minutes to go until the break. Texas A&M went on a 12-2 run to enter halftime with a 33-30 lead. Joe also limped to the locker room after the final play with what looked like some sort of ankle injury. But whatever it was, he pushed through it and was able to start the second half.

Mason Jones did everything he could throughout the second half to retake a lead, but Arkansas was never able to catch up to Texas A&M.

Jones finished with 30 points - another impressive number to add to his resume as he stays in contention for SEC Player of the Year honors. Joe (22) and Whitt (10) also finished in double digit scoring. Joe also broke 200 career 3-pointers, becoming just the seventh player in program history to reach the mark.