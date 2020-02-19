Arkansas drops fifth straight with loss to Florida

Hogs have now lost eight of last nine SEC matchups

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Effort certainly isn't the downfall for the Razorback basketball team, but effort once again wasn't enough as Arkansas fell to Florida 73-59 Tuesday night.

It's become a trend that nobody wants to see - slow starts leading to early deficits. Florida jumped out to an early advantage backed by a 10-0 run that eventually put the Gators up by 19 in the middle of the first half.

Adrio Bailey was a difference-maker early on, finishing the first half leading Arkansas with nine points and eight rebounds. His efforts helped the Hogs cut down the deficit, heading into the break down 33-26.

Arkansas kept things close for the first part in the second half, fueled by Mason Jones scoring eight straight for the team.But Florida went on a 6-0 run that gave the Gators a double digit advantage that the Hogs couldn't overcome.

The Razorbacks struggled to protect the rim and still are having trouble finding someone to fill the shoes of Isaiah Joe, both problems that reflect the lack of depth and size in the roster. Joe shot around during pre-game warmups, and could have the potential to play on Saturday.

Jones lead the scoring for Arkansas once again, finishing with 21 points on the night. Bailey (16) and Jimmy Whitt Jr. (10) also finished in double digit scoring.

The Hogs have now dropped eight of the past nine SEC games, including five straight after the loss against Florida.