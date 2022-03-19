Arkansas battles past New Mexico State to book spot in Sweet 16

How sweet it is!
Arkansas defeated New Mexico State 53-48 in the round of 32 on Saturday, sending the Hogs to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.
Neither team was able to get off to a good start offensively.
Through the 9:15 mark of the first half, New Mexico St. led 9-7, with the teams combining for nine turnovers as opposed to only six made field goals.
From there however, Arkansas went on a 19-4 run to take control of the game.
The sequence was highlighted by a near full-court pass from Jaylin Williams to an open JD Notae for a fast break layup, which was followed on the next possession by a deep, pull-up three from Notae that gave Arkansas a 13-point lead.
It was a nine-point lead for Arkansas at the half, 26-17, when Devo Davis fouled Clayton Henry on a successful three-point attempt, which ended in a four point play for the Aggies.
Despite the blunder, the Hogs' defense was suffocating for most of the first half, holding the Aggies to just 6-for-25 (24%) shooting from the field.
Offensively, Notae led the way with 12 points in the opening period, followed Umude and Williams with six points each.
But Henry's four-point play proved to be a spark for the Aggies, as part of a 15-4 run spanning the two halves that pulled New Mexico St. to within 30-28.
That run continued when Johnny McCants finished an and-one to give New Mexico State its first lead of the game, 33-32.
The Aggies were able to take the lead thanks to holding Arkansas to a scoreless run of 7:53.
But that changed with an answer from the Hogs, ripping a 9-0 run of their own to go up 41-33, punctuated by an Au'Diese Toney slam from a great feed by Devo Davis.
From there, Arkansas iced the game away at the free throw line.
The Razorbacks will play in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in San Francisco against the winner of Memphis/Gonzaga.