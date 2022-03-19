Arkansas battles past New Mexico State to book spot in Sweet 16

Hogs' 53-48 victory sends them to Sweet 16 for second consecutive season.

How sweet it is!

Arkansas defeated New Mexico State 53-48 in the round of 32 on Saturday, sending the Hogs to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

Neither team was able to get off to a good start offensively.

Through the 9:15 mark of the first half, New Mexico St. led 9-7, with the teams combining for nine turnovers as opposed to only six made field goals.

From there however, Arkansas went on a 19-4 run to take control of the game.

The sequence was highlighted by a near full-court pass from Jaylin Williams to an open JD Notae for a fast break layup, which was followed on the next possession by a deep, pull-up three from Notae that gave Arkansas a 13-point lead.

It was a nine-point lead for Arkansas at the half, 26-17, when Devo Davis fouled Clayton Henry on a successful three-point attempt, which ended in a four point play for the Aggies.

Despite the blunder, the Hogs' defense was suffocating for most of the first half, holding the Aggies to just 6-for-25 (24%) shooting from the field.

Offensively, Notae led the way with 12 points in the opening period, followed Umude and Williams with six points each.

But Henry's four-point play proved to be a spark for the Aggies, as part of a 15-4 run spanning the two halves that pulled New Mexico St. to within 30-28.

That run continued when Johnny McCants finished an and-one to give New Mexico State its first lead of the game, 33-32.

The Aggies were able to take the lead thanks to holding Arkansas to a scoreless run of 7:53.

But that changed with an answer from the Hogs, ripping a 9-0 run of their own to go up 41-33, punctuated by an Au'Diese Toney slam from a great feed by Devo Davis.

From there, Arkansas iced the game away at the free throw line.