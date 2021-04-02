Arkansas men's basketball game against Texas A&M postponed due to Covid-19

The postponement was caused by Covid-19 outbreaks within the Texas A&M program.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball game against Texas A&M scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Arkansas Athletics says the postponement was caused by a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program.

A make-up date has not been scheduled yet.

The Arkansas men's basketball team will return to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 9 against Kentucky.

Razorback head coach Eric Musselman released the following statement about the postponement:

We understand and appreciate the safety protocols to keep everyone safe and healthy during this pandemic. Also, we know first-hand that you can be as cautious as possible and still miss a game. At the same time, we feel badly for our team that they will not have an opportunity to play this weekend. They have worked very hard on and off the court to play as many games as possible this year.

The SEC intentionally left open days at the end of the regular season to allow teams the ability to make up conference games, so we hope to make up this game at that time to give us our 18 league games. Since the NCAA only allows 27 total games for this regular season, we will not be able to schedule another game for Saturday because we played all nine of our non-conference games.