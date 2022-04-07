Arizona State forward Jalen Graham commits to Arkansas

The 6-foot-9 junior earned 2nd team All Pac-12 honors this past season.

Another day, another transfer portal commit for Arkansas men's basketball.

Thursday, the Razorbacks landed their fourth transfer of the cycle in Arizona State forward Jalen Graham. Graham took to Twitter to share the news.

The 6-foot-9 junior from Phoenix, Arizona was a 2nd team All Pac-12 selection last season after averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while adding 0.9 blocks per contest.

Graham showed in his time in Tempe that he can get up and throw it down.

JALEN GRAHAM POSTERIZING DUNK ON UCLA IN DOUBLE OT! pic.twitter.com/ir2kPhzjbA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 6, 2022

Graham joins the Hogs just a day after the team landed twin brothers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell from Rhode Island. Arkansas' first transfer commit of the cycle was forward Trevon Brazile from Missouri.