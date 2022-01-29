Almost Heaven, Hogs beat West Virginia

Arkansas knocks off Mountaineers in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, Arkansas took down West Virginia, 77-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It was the Razorbacks sixth straight win.

The Razorbacks led 38-29 at halftime despite JD Notae only playing three minutes due to foul trouble. Jaylin Williams kept his strong playing rolling with six points and nine rebounds in the opening frame.

The refs called a tight game and the Hogs got 18 of their 38 first half points from the free throw line. Arkansas shot 45% from the field.

The second half would see a 17 point Arkansas lead shrink to as little as five. It wouldn't get any closer with Williams bringing home another double-double.

Au'Diese Toney poured in a team high 19 points with seven rebounds in the win. Notae finished with 15.