8 Arkansas meets Missouri in SEC Tournament quarterfinal

Hogs and Mizzou split season series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — March Madness is finally here for the #8 Arkansas men's basketball team, and it kicks off with a date with Missouri. The Tigers knocked off Georgia on Wednesday night to advance to Friday night's quarterfinal matchup.

The Tigers are an opponent all too familiar to Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks. The two split the season series that began with a Tigers win back in January.

At the time Mizzou was ranked as the number twelve team in the country, plus the Hogs were missing Justin Smith. Jeremiah Tilmon dominated for Missouri posting a season high 25 points.

When the Razorbacks traveled to Columbia the day before Valentines Day the Hogs returned the favor. An overtime thriller saw Arkansas knock off the Tigers, who were without Tilmon due to a family emergency.

Friday night will be the first matchup this season where both teams bring their best starting five to the floor.

Missouri stumbled across the regular season finish line losing four of its final six to drop out of the AP Top 25. Arkansas on the other hand is one of the hottest teams in the country, winners of their last eleven SEC games.