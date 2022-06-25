4-star 2023 point guard Layden Blocker commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the top prospects in the class of 2023 has committed to play for Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks.
Layden Blocker, a four-star guard out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Belair, Kan.), announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday. A native of Little Rock, Blocker made his commitment on a live stream with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, saying "I'm staying home."
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard is rated as the No. 29 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also lists Blocker as the No. 5 point guard in the country in the 2023 class.
Blocker's commitment comes less than a month after an official visit to Arkansas, picking the Hogs over offers from schools like Kansas, Baylor and Auburn.
Blocker becomes the Razorbacks' first commit in the class of 2023.
It also builds off of what was a historic 2022 cycle for Arkansas, in which the Hogs landed three McDonald's All-Americans for the first time in program history (Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh), on top of three four-star signees (Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion.)