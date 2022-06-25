4-star 2023 point guard Layden Blocker commits to Arkansas

The Little Rock-native is the 29th ranked player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the top prospects in the class of 2023 has committed to play for Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks.

Layden Blocker, a four-star guard out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Belair, Kan.), announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday. A native of Little Rock, Blocker made his commitment on a live stream with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, saying "I'm staying home."

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard is rated as the No. 29 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also lists Blocker as the No. 5 point guard in the country in the 2023 class.

Blocker's commitment comes less than a month after an official visit to Arkansas, picking the Hogs over offers from schools like Kansas, Baylor and Auburn.

Blocker becomes the Razorbacks' first commit in the class of 2023.