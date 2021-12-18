24 Arkansas upset by Hofstra in Little Rock, 89-81

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a 9-0 start to the season, Arkansas men's basketball now is in the midst of a less pleasant streak.
The 24th-ranked Razorbacks fell to Hofstra 89-81 in Little Rock on Saturday, the Pride pulling off the upset to hand the Hogs their second straight loss.
Arkansas had been hoping to bounce back from its first loss of the season, an 88-66 defeat to Oklahoma last week in Tulsa.
Instead, many of the same issues that plagued the Hogs in that game resurfaced at Simmons Bank Arena.
Arkansas again got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing 40-32 at the break. The Hogs shot just 11-for-31 in the first 20 minutes, including going from 3-for-14 from the three-point line.
The Pride were able to shoot 48% from the field, and outscored the Hogs 44-26 for the game in points in the paint.
Former Hog big man Abayomi Iyiola had a good game against his former team, putting up a 16-point, 14-rebound double double.
JD Notae led the Hogs with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field, while Chris Lykes was the only other Razorbacks in double figures with 19 points. Both players ended up accumulating five personal fouls and fouling out.
Up next, the Hogs will return home to face Elon on Tuesday.