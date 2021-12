Men’s basketball guards JD Notae and Chance Moore will miss the game against Mississippi State while forward Kamani Johnson has been indefinitely suspended.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The University of Arkansas department of athletics announced that men’s basketball guards JD Notae and Chance Moore will miss the Mississippi State game Wednesday due to illness.

According to a press release, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman also announced that forward Kamani Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from the men’s basketball program.