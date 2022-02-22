18 Arkansas battles its way to 82-74 win at Florida

Razorbacks earn first win in Gainesville since 1995.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a place it hadn't won since the mid 1990s, No. 18 Arkansas again pulled out a win in a close game, defeating Florida 82-74.

The win marks the first victory for the Razorbacks in Gainesville since 1995, as Arkansas had lost its past 14 visits to the O'Connell Center.

Arkansas survived an early stretch of hot 3-point shooting from Florida, as the Gators made seven 3-point shots in the first half.

What allowed the Hogs to do so was an advantage down low. Arkansas outrebounded Florida 39-31, while outscoring the Gators in the paint 38-32.

Leading the way for the Hogs on the night was JD Notae, who tallied 22 points, along with Jaylin Williams, who registered another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.