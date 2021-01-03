16 Arkansas sends seniors out with a win

Hogs finish regular season with win over Alabama

On Sunday #16 Arkansas finished the regular season with a win over Alabama, 94-76. The Hogs head into the SEC tournament 19-7 and 9-6 in SEC play.

With the win Arkansas will take on Ole Miss on Thursday in the second round of the SEC tournament. The Hogs earned a first round bye.

A sold out crowd at Bud Walton Arena honored the Razorbacks seniors before the game. Chelsea Dungee, Amber Ramirez, Destiny Slocum, Jailyn Mason, Taylah Thomas, Grace Spangler and Macy Weaver are the seven Arkansas seniors.

Amber Ramirez had a first quarter for the ages. Ramirez hit five three pointers for 15 first quarter points. Arkansas led 26-17 after one.

Arkansas his 13 three pointers as a team in the first half. The Hogs led 51-39 at the break. Ramirez had 23 points followed by Dungee with 13.

Been A LOT of this goin' on 🔥#SideBySide 🐗🏀 pic.twitter.com/oLapKYaggh — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) February 28, 2021

The Arkansas offense would cool off in the second half. Alabama would cut the Razorbacks lead to as little as four.

The offense though would once again find its groove. The Razorbacks set the school record for three pointers as they once again opened up a double-digit lead.

Ramirez finished with a game high 35 points. Dungee and Slocum had 20 and 17 respectively in their Bud Walton Arena finales.