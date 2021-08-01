13 Arkansas upset by Tennessee in Knoxville

Hogs fall to 2-15 all time against Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday night the Arkansas women lost their second straight SEC road game falling to Tennessee, 88-73. Arkansas is now just 2-15 all time against the Volunteers.

Makayla Daniels was back in the lineup and had the Razorbacks first five points. Tennessee controlled the boards in the first quarter, and was able to go on an offensive run. The Volunteers had a 18-17 lead after one.

Amber Ramirez would enter the offensive game plan in the second. Ramirez would hit back to back threes to give Arkansas the lead. Tennessee though would continue to keep it a close game.

The Volunteers would outscore Arkansas by ten points in the paint in the first half. The Hogs trailed 42-35 at the break.

Tennessee would increase its lead to a game high 17 points in the third quarter. Mid-way through the third Arkansas found themselves shooting just 32% from the field.

Arkansas wouldn't be able to get back into the game in the 4th. Tennessee would complete the upset of the 13th ranked Hogs.