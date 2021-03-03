12 Hogs push SEC win streak to double-digits

Razorbacks blowout South Carolina in road finale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Tuesday #12 Arkansas won its final road game of the regular season, knocking off South Carolina 101-73. It's the Hogs 10th straight SEC win.

Eric Musselman announced before the game that Arkansas would be without Jaylin Williams.

Arkansas shot 50% in the opening minutes, but also committed four turnovers, and the game was tied at seven.

Moses Moody was hot from the opening tip. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Week had 12 of the Hogs first 14 points.

Desi Sills was 4 for 4 for 12 points from beyond the arc in the first half.

Arkansas hit ten 3s in a game for the first time since the January 9th. The Hogs took a 49-32 lead into halftime. Moody led the way with 17 points.

We are feeling the effects of offense pic.twitter.com/eX82shlUhf — SECN 5:30pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 3, 2021

In the second half Moody broke the record for most free throws made by a freshman.

South Carolina would briefly cut the Arkansas lead to eleven, but the Hogs had an answer at every corner. Moody was up to 24 points and the Arkansas lead was at 63-48.

Arkansas would lead by as many as 32 in the second half. Moody was up to 26 points. This is the 32nd time Arkansas has made at least 14 threes in a game. It ties them for their fifth most made in an SEC game.

Arkansas would finish off the blowout victory to end their road schedule on a high note. Moody had a game high 28 points.

Eric Musselman is the first Arkansas coach to lead the team to two 20 plus win seasons in his first two years at the helm. it was also the 150th win of Musselman's collegiate career.

Ten straight SEC wins is the Hogs longest streak since the 1993-1994 season. It is the first time ever that Arkansas has won four straight SEC road games.