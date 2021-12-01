10 Hogs use big second half to run past UCA

Arkansas knocks off the Bears for second straight season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, the #10 Arkansas men's basketball team used a dominant second half to knock off UCA, 97-60. With the win the Hogs improve to 7-0 for the second straight season.

The Hogs started slow allowing the Bears to stay in the game. The Hogs went just 8-20 from the free throw line in the first half and led by six at the break.

The Razorbacks came out a new team and blew the game open in the second frame. Stanley Umude had a team high 17 points, while Jaylin Williams brought in a career high 13 rebounds.

Au'Diese Toney and Devo Davis had 16 points a piece.

It was only the eighth meeting between these two teams since 1946. The Razorbacks have now beaten UCA two years in a row.