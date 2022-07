Arkansas lefty will return after not being drafted

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas reliever Zach Morris announced he will return to the Diamond Hogs in 2023 after not being taken in the MLB draft.

Morris returns to Fayetteville with two years of eligibility remaining. The Arkansas native posted a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings pitched.

He was also responsible for saving the Hogs victory over Ole Miss in the College World Series, leaving the bases loaded.