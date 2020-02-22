Wicklander sharp on the mound, Moore provides offense as Hogs blank Gonzaga

Razorbacks take third straight from Gonzaga thanks to six scoreless innings from lefty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Starting pitching has not been a question for Arkansas to start the season and that trend continued on Saturday as Patrick Wicklander was dominant.

The Razorbacks' left-hander allowed just one hit while striking out seven in six innings of scoreless work as he paved the way for a 5-0 win over Gonzaga. The two teams are scheduled to complete their four game series on Sunday at 1 p.m. Arkansas has won the first three by a combined 21-8.

Wicklander only faced one situation in which the Bulldogs had a runner advance past first base, as he allowed a walk and hit a batter in the second inning with two outs. He got a strikeout to end the threat and then got the run support he needed. Wicklander improved to 2-0 on the season in his two starts.

Freshman Robert Moore had a shaky opening weekend but he broke out of that early season slump as he reached base four times on Saturday, including a RBI single in the second and then added a two run home run in the fifth, his first as a Razorback. Moore's average has risen more than .200 this weekend after his three hit effort on Sunday coupled with his three hits in the first two games of the series.

Heston Kjerstad added to his team leading RBI total as he doubled to leftfield, driving home a run for the 11th time this season.