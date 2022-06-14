Tygart Named NCBWA Freshman All-American

Arkansas’ Brady Tygart has earned a second Freshman All-America honor.

The Razorback pitcher picked up first-team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association on Monday. He was one of three relievers to make the team, along with UCLA’s Alonzo Tredwell and Navy’s Landon Kruer.

Tygart has been one of Arkansas’ most dependable arms this season, emerging as the Hogs’ primary closer. The right-hander has a 3.82 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings of work with a team-leading eight saves on the year.

The Hernando, Miss., native was dominant in SEC play during the regular season, logging a 1.91 ERA and seven saves while fanning 40 and holding opposing hitters to a miniscule .160 batting average in 28 1/2 innings.