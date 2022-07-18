x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Baseball

Turner, Vermillion and Taylor latest Diamond Hogs drafted

Turner heads to the White Sox, Vermillion to the Mets, while Taylor was drafted by the Marlins

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Michael Turner, Evan Taylor and Zebulon Vermillion are the latest Diamond Hogs to be selected in the MLB Draft.

Turner went to the White Sox, Taylor to the Marlins and Vermillion went to the Mets. Arkansas baseball has now produced ten draft picks through the first ten rounds of the draft. 

Cayden Wallace - Royals

Peyton Pallette - White Sox

Robert Moore - Brewers

Jalen Battles - Rays

Jordan Sprinkle - White Sox

Evan Taylor - Marlins

Connor Noland - Cubs

Michael Turner - White Sox

Zebulon Vermillion - Mets

RELATED: Former and future Arkansas shortstops taken to start day 2 of the MLB Draft

RELATED: Peyton Pallette selected by Chicago White Sox in 2nd round of MLB Draft

 

Paid Advertisement