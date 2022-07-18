Turner, Vermillion and Taylor latest Diamond Hogs drafted

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Michael Turner, Evan Taylor and Zebulon Vermillion are the latest Diamond Hogs to be selected in the MLB Draft.
Turner went to the White Sox, Taylor to the Marlins and Vermillion went to the Mets. Arkansas baseball has now produced ten draft picks through the first ten rounds of the draft.
Cayden Wallace - Royals
Peyton Pallette - White Sox
Robert Moore - Brewers
Jalen Battles - Rays
Jordan Sprinkle - White Sox
Evan Taylor - Marlins
Connor Noland - Cubs
Michael Turner - White Sox
Zebulon Vermillion - Mets