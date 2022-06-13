Time, opponent set for the Razorbacks' College World Series opener

Arkansas will start it's journey in Omaha against Stanford on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks now know when their College World Series journey will begin, and who they will start it against.

Arkansas will open it's time in Omaha against No. 2 Stanford, the highest-remaining seed in the tournament field.

The Hogs and Cardinal will do battle on Saturday at 1 p.m. central, with coverage of the game on ESPN.

Arkansas will be making its 11th appearance at the College World Series, with this being its seventh under head coach Dave Van Horn. The Razorbacks are looking for the first national title in program history.

Stanford will be making it's 18th appearance in Omaha, including it's second consecutive one after it made it to the CWS in 2021. The Cardinal have two national titles in program history, when they went back to back in 1987 and 1988.

Arkansas and Stanford met once previously this season, way back on February 27th in the Round Rock Classic. On that day, the Cardinal (then ranked #6) shutout the Diamond Hogs in a 5-0 victory.

The winner of Saturday's matchup will move on to face the winner of Ole Miss and Oregon State/Auburn, pending the winner of the Corvallis Super Regional. ]