The Tatum Arkansas family connection

NC State's Terrell Tatum has deep Razorback ties

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coming into Super Regional Weekend, one of the NC State's biggest threats on offense is Designated Hitter Terrell Tatum.

Tatum is hitting .321 with eleven home runs and 35 RBI's. Tatum has never played against the Razorbacks, but he is all too familiar with Arkansas.

Tatum's father, Terrance, was an Arkansas running back in the 80's. Tatum played four years for the Hogs rushing for a career high 161 yards his junior year.

Tatum's older brother, Terry played for Dave Van Horn and the Diamond Hogs back in 2013. Tatum would transfer to community college following the fall of his sophomore season.