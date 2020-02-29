Sooners rally in late innings to hand Arkansas first loss

Defensive miscues helped OU score four runs in final two plate appearances

HOUSTON, Texas — In what was their first real test of the season, the Arkansas defense wasn't up to the occasion in the opening game of the Shriner's Classic inside Minute Maid Park.

The Razorbacks committed a pair of costly errors in the late innings and that combined with 18 strikeouts was enough to send Oklahoma to a 6-3 win, handing Arkansas their first loss of the season.

Robert Moore and Jacob Nesbit provided the offense for the Razorbacks as they belted back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to put Arkansas up 3-2.

Oklahoma rallied to tie the game in the sixth on a solo home run from Brady Lindsly then the defensive errors started.

Casey Martin's throw on a grounder sailed into the seats instead of recording the first out of the seventh inning. The Sooners then put runners on the corners after a defensive miscue by Nesbit at third. Nesbit thought there was a force out at the base so he did not apply a tag to the incoming runner. Zaragoza followed with a RBI single to left. Two more runs scored on a single by Hardman, one of which was an error by Nesbit as he could not handle the throw in from the outfield.