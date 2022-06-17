High gas prices and inflation could impact the trip to Omaha for some Hog fans

Fans are hitting the road to watch the OmaHogs play in the College World Series, but some are feeling the impacts of rising gas prices and inflation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "When the baseball schedule comes out I pretty much say I want to have these days off," said Diamond Hogs superfan Bobby Smittle.

Smittle, also known as “Hognoxious” never misses a game, but this weekend he will have to.

“I think if the gas prices and the economy were a little different, I probably would’ve gone at least this weekend," Smittle said.

While he’s a little disappointed to be cheering for the OmaHogs from his couch, he plans to make it to the stands if they go all the way to the Championship.

"I'm telling ya if we're gonna play for the championship, I'm gonna be there if I have to sell the car," Smittle said.

Like Smittle, Rick and Dee Baewic are prepared to make some sacrifices to call the Hogs in Omaha, like cramming six people into one hotel room.

“We've got air mattresses and it helps on cost," Baewic said.

Even though they said prices have doubled since the last time they visited in 2018, the Baewics will be in Omaha all weekend long.

"It's so much better just being there in person just the atmosphere," Baewic said.

An atmosphere so electric they're considering canceling their summer vacation to cover the cost if the Razorbacks keep winning.

"We can always go on a cruise, we can't always go to the college series with a chance to win the championship," Baewic said.

Dylan Shaddox is one step ahead. He already canceled his trip to Las Vegas in order to stay in Omaha for the next 10 days.

"So this will be my vacation that’s for sure," Shaddox said.

Because of the high prices, the trip wouldn’t have been possible if he didn’t have a friend who lived close to the ballpark.

"I basically have to pay for my gas, which is expensive but in budget, and the ticket price for each game which is high but I've saved enough for an experience like Omaha," Shaddox said.

While times may be tough, Razorback fans are willing to do whatever it takes to support their team.

“We're gonna root for the Hogs wherever they are and if they're winning, we're going to gather a whole bunch of us there and be there," Smittle said.

The Razorbacks will take on No. 2 Standford Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN.

