Razorbacks walk-off Florida to clinch SEC title

Diamond Hogs take game two, 4-3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday's first pitch at Baum-Walker Stadium was delayed nearly two hours due to weather. As fireworks lit up the Fayetteville sky just before Friday turned to Saturday, every fan in the near-capacity crowd was sure to agree that it was worth the wait.

Florida jumped to a a 3-0 lead, scoring in the first two innings. They wouldn't cross the plate again. Christian Franklin started the comeback with a solo homer in the bottom of the second, and Charlie Welch finished it in the bottom of the ninth, doubling to score Casey Opitz and give the Hogs a 4-3 walk-off win.

HOW 'BOUT THOSE HOGS Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/lfoD33Zipv — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 22, 2021