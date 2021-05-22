Razorbacks walk-off Florida to clinch SEC title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday's first pitch at Baum-Walker Stadium was delayed nearly two hours due to weather. As fireworks lit up the Fayetteville sky just before Friday turned to Saturday, every fan in the near-capacity crowd was sure to agree that it was worth the wait.
Florida jumped to a a 3-0 lead, scoring in the first two innings. They wouldn't cross the plate again. Christian Franklin started the comeback with a solo homer in the bottom of the second, and Charlie Welch finished it in the bottom of the ninth, doubling to score Casey Opitz and give the Hogs a 4-3 walk-off win.
It was fitting that Kevin Kopps finished the game out for the Razorbacks on the mound. The best pitcher in the country threw a perfect ninth, striking out every batter he faced. He got the victory, moving to 10-0 on the year, the same record Arkansas now has in SEC series' this season, in large part thanks to Kopps. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the 2021 SEC champions.