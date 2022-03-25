x
Razorback Baseball

Razorbacks take first game of series at Mizzou with 7-5 victory

Cayden Wallace went 3-for-5 as Arkansas picked up its 12th straight win.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics/@RazorbackBSB

Make it 12 wins in a row for Razorback baseball.

No. 3 Arkansas got its first SEC road series of the season started with a victory on Friday, defeating Missouri 7-5 in Columbia.

At the dish, Cayden Wallace had the hot bat for the Hogs, going 3-for-5, but Braydon Webb came up with the biggest hit of the day, launching the go-ahead 2-run homer in the top of the 8th inning to put Arkansas up 7-5.

Connor Noland got the start on the mound, and allowed three earned runs while striking out seven batters in five innings pitched.

Noland received a no-decision as Zebulon Vermillion earned the win after 0.2 innings in relief, while Brady Tygart earned his third save of the season.

