Razorbacks' season ends with 2-0 loss to Ole Miss in Omaha.

Arkansas shut out by Dylan Delucia as the Hogs fall one game shy of the Men's College World Series Finals.

OMAHA, Nebraska — The Razorbacks' season came to an end Thursday in Omaha.

Arkansas fell to Ole Miss 2-0 in a winner-take-all game at Charles Schwab Field, with the Rebels advancing to the Men's College World Series Finals.

The Hogs were looking to advance to the MCWS championship series for the first time since 2018.

Connor Noland was fantastic on the mound for Arkansas, allowing only two earned runs on 84 pitches in eight innings of work.

However, the Arkansas bats were held in check by Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan Delucia, who tossed a complete game shutout while allowing just four Arkansas hits.

The aces for both teams were dealing early on, with Noland holding Ole Miss scoreless through three innings, and Delucia holding Arkansas scoreless through seven. Both pitchers only allowed three hits each through five innings.

Ole Miss was able to break the deadlock in the fourth inning. Kevin Graham ripped a two-out double down the first baseline, scoring Justin Bench from second to give the Rebels the 1-0 lead.

Despite the run, Noland continued to perform well on the mound, striking out five Rebels through six innings.

However, Arkansas struggled to score runs or put many runners on base, totaling just three hits through six innings.

Then in the seventh inning, Ole Miss doubled its lead.

Calvin Harris lined an RBI single to right field that scored Tim Elko, and that gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Delucia was keeping the Razorback bats at bay.

Delucia only allowed four hits through seven scoreless innings, tallying five strikeouts.