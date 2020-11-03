Razorbacks rack up 12 singles in win over Grand Canyon

Arkansas had zero extra base hits but it was good enough to take game one of series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some days it's the long ball that carries the Arkansas offense but on Tuesday night, it was the short game that helped lift the Razorbacks.

Arkansas piled up 12 base hits, all singles, as they rolled over Grand Canyon 6-1 inside Baum-Walker Stadium. Game two of the midweek series is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Heston Kjerstad and Robert Moore each picked up three hits while Matt Goodheart and Braydon Webb added two singles each in the win.

Much like the offense was spread around, as was the run producing hits. Six different players drove in a run for the Hogs, including Kjerstad who leads the team with 20 RBI. A scary moment in the eighth inning as Kjerstad appeared to be hit by a pitch on the wrist. There has been no update issued as of the end of the contest. Kjerstad was immediately lifted for a pinch runner.