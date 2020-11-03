Razorbacks pound out 10-9 win over Grand Canyon

Arkansas opens SEC play this weekend at Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A day after not picking up a single extra base hit, the big bats showed up for Arkansas in their final tuneup before SEC play arrives.

Casey Martin and Matt Goodheart combined to hit two home runs and drive in seven as the Razorbacks outlasted Grand Canyon 10-9 to sweep the two game series.

Runs were plentiful for both squads as Arkansas led 3-2 after one inning and then 6-3 after two full frames. Martin's three-run home run in the first put Arkansas in front then both he and Goodheart drove in a run in the third to put Arkansas in front for good.

The Razorbacks plated four runs in the sixth and looked to blow the game open before the Lopes scored four of their own in the seventh.

Pitching wasn't great for Arkansas on Wednesday as the Hogs had five pitchers allow multiple runs while none recorded more than five outs. Zack Morris picked up the win as he tossed two and 1/3 innings while allowing just one hit. Peyton Pallette picked up his first save by tossing two scoreless innings to close things out but did walk two batters.