Razorbacks' offense explodes in later innings for 16-8 victory over Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback baseball stormed back in emphatic fashion for a come from behind victory over Little Rock on Tuesday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two and a half innings, but #2 Arkansas rallied with 16 of the game's next 18 runs to secure the 16-8 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Robert Moore and Chris Lanzilli got the scoring started for the Hogs in the bottom of the third with RBI knocks to bring Arkansas to within 6-2.
The Diamond Hogs then trailed 7-2 before coming alive in the bottom of the fifth.
A Cayden Wallace solo homer sparked what would become a 9-0 scoring run over the fifth and sixth innings for Arkansas.
Kendall Diggs led the team with 4 RBI on the night, including a 3-run shot in the eighth inning. That was followed by another home run by Braydon Webb, his team-leading fifth one of the season, to put an exclamation mark on the victory.