Razorbacks land All-Big East transfer outfielder Jared Wegner

The former Creighton standout will suit up for Arkansas in the 2023 season.

A day after winning the Stillwater Regional, Dave Van Horn and the Razorback baseball picked up a win off the field for the 2023 season.

Arkansas landed on Tuesday a commitment from former Creighton outfielder Jared Wegner, who will join the Diamond Hogs as a grad transfer next season.

Honored to announce that I will be using my last year of eligibility at the University of Arkansas. Excited to play for such a great program! WPS🐗⚾️ pic.twitter.com/nK1fflrJ61 — Jared Wegner (@jrodwegner) June 7, 2022

Wegner had previously announced he was entering the transfer portal on May 31.

The 6-foot-1 Kearney, Neb. native finished second in batting average for the Blue Jays this past season, hitting .343 while leading the team in home runs (11), RBI (53) and slugging percentage (.635).

For his efforts, Wegner was unanimously chosen as a first-team All-Big East selection.

Prior to this past season, Wegner started his career at Creighton in 2018 by hitting .264 in 43 games en route to earning second-team All-Big East honors, before suffering season-ending injuries early into the 2020 and 2021 seasons.