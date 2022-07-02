Razorbacks add All Big-12 transfer Tavian Josenberger from Kansas

Josenberger earned all-conference honorable mention honors after batting .276 and starting 52 games at 2nd base as a sophomore for the Jayhawks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Razorbacks are bringing an All-Big 12 talent to the SEC.

Arkansas added a commitment Saturday from Kansas utility player Tavian Josenberger. The former Jayhawk marks the second transfer of the day for the Diamond Hogs, after they landed Nebraska pitcher Koty Frank.

Josenberger was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention this past season as a sophomore after starting 52 games at second base for the Jayhawks, batting .276 with 23 RBI and two home runs.

He led the teams in runs scored with 43 on the season.

The Kansas City native batted in the leadoff spot in 44 games, and had a team-high 23-game on base streak during the season.

Josenberger is a switch-hitter, and had a home run from each side of the plate in an early season win over Charleston Southern.

𝐓-𝐎𝐅𝐅 🚀

@tavianj12 launches a 3-run homer off the scoreboard!



MID 3 | Kansas 7, Charleston Southern 1 pic.twitter.com/dbdbLIVNln — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 9, 2022

𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊-𝐓𝐎-𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊!

@tavianj12 crushes his SECOND home run of the day! That’s ✋ homers for KU today!⁰

MID 5 | Kansas 11, Charleston Southern 1 pic.twitter.com/mdkjDuBQRl — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 9, 2022

Josenberger also tallied 15 multi-hit games on the year.

He entered the 2022 season as ranked as a top-100 prospect by D1 Baseball for the 2023 MLB Draft.

Joseberger was also an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and a Big 12 All-Freshman selection as a freshman last season, starting 51 games by the Jayhawks.