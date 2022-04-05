Razorback offense buries UCA in mid-week showdown

Dylan Leach hits for the cycle in dominate win over Bears

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, #2 Arkansas dominated Central Arkansas, 21-8. The Hogs improved to 2-0 all-time against the Bears.

Dylan Leach would complete the cycle with a sixth inning home run. He is only the second Razorback to hit for the cycle since 1994. Leach had two home runs on the night.

UCA scored three runs in the first innings putting the Hogs in an early hole. Arkansas would respond by scoring 13 runs in the next four innings.

The Hogs hit four home runs including a Brayden Webb grand slam to break the game open.