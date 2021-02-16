Razorback Baseball's season-opening weekend altered due to inclement weather

The three-day tournament at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will now take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Feb. 20-22.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas' season-opening weekend at the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been moved back one day due to inclement weather affecting Arlington, Texas.

The three-day tournament at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will now take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Feb. 20-22.

The original schedule will be moved back one day with Friday’s games taking place on Saturday, Saturday’s games on Sunday and Sunday’s games on Monday.

Arkansas’ first game of the tournament is now slated for 7 p.m. CT Saturday, with the Hogs facing Texas Tech in their season opener.

The Razorbacks will take on Texas at 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 21, and close out the trip against TCU at an adjusted time of 6 p.m. CT Monday, Feb. 22.

Single-day tickets for Friday will be honored for the three games on Monday, February 22.

There is no change for fans holding tickets for Saturday and Sunday or for the three-day tournament passes.

ARKANSAS’ REVISED STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Feb. 20 – Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 21 - Texas vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. CT