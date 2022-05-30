Razorback baseball headed to Stillwater Regional as a No. 2 seed

Regional includes Oklahoma State, Grand Canyon and Missouri State.

Razorback baseball now knows where its going to start its NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas was announced Monday as a No. 2 seed in the Stillwater regional. Also in that regional will be Oklahoma State, Grand Canyon and Missouri State.

Arkansas will start by taking on Grand Canyon in its regional opener

The winner of that regional will be paired with the winner of the Chapel Hill regional for super regionals. That regional includes North Carolina, Hofstra, UConn and Wake Forest.

The Diamond Hogs will be looking to advance to super regionals for the fourth straight NCAA Tournament. The last time Arkansas failed to advance from its regional came in 2017, when the Hogs fell to Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional final.

Arkansas heads into NCAA Tournament play with a 38-18 record, and as of Selection Monday, held an RPI of 41. RPI is one of the metrics used by the NCAA selection committee.

It marks the first time since 2015 that Arkansas is in the tournament, but won't be hosting a regional.

That year, the Hogs also hit the road to Stillwater for their regional. Arkansas went all the way to College World Series by advancing from Stillwater and defeating Missouri State in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

General public all-session tickets for the Stillwater Regional will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. For more information regarding tickets, click here.

