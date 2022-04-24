Razorback baseball falls 11-10 to Texas A&M, drops series

The comeback attempt for #4 Arkansas came up just short in College Station.

#4 Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 11-10 in the rubber match of the series, marking the second series loss of conference play for the Hogs and the second straight one on the road.

Texas A&M chased Arkansas starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins in the first inning, scoring five runs in the frame before the Hogs could record more than one out.

After scoring in each inning from the second through the fourth, the Aggies held a 9-1 lead, but that's when the Hogs started to make their move.

Jalen Battles crushed a two-run shot to left in the top of the fifth that pulled Arkansas to within 9-3.

The teams traded runs until the eighth inning, so the Hogs entered the frame still down by six, 11-5.

Cayden Wallace got the inning started off with a bang, his solo home run to left cutting the deficit to five.

RBI base hits from Chris Lanzilli and Peyton Stovall followed, bring Arkansas to within 11-8.

The Hogs were able to load the bases, with no outs, and Dylan Leach stepped up in a pinch-hit situation with a two-RBI double into short right field that brought Arkansas to the cusp of completing the comeback.

However, the Razorbacks proceeded to strike out three straight times with runners on second and third, failing to push across the game-tying or go-ahead runs.

The Hogs then went down in order in the ninth inning to end the game.