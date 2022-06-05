Razorback baseball drops first game of regional final 14-10 to Oklahoma State.

Cowboys scored four runs in top of the 10th inning to force a winner-take-all game on Monday.

Arkansas dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker to Oklahoma State 14-10 on Sunday in the first game of the Stillwater Regional final.

The two teams will play again Monday, with the winner advancing to super regionals.

After a scoreless top of the first, Arkansas opened the scoring in the bottom of the inning with just two pitches.

Braydon Webb connected with a lead off double, and on the next pitch, Brady Slavens sent him home with an RBI single.

Two pitches, two hits, one run pic.twitter.com/hDZFQHt3wL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 5, 2022

Oklahoma State took its first lead of the game in the following inning via a solo home run from David Mendham and an RBI single from Chase Adkison.

Starter Jaxon Wiggins was pulled at that point for Will McEntire. McEntire allowed an RBI base hit by Roc Riggio, meaning Wiggins finished with three earned runs in 1.1 innings of work.

Arkansas pulled a run back in the bottom of the second as Jalen Battles scored on an RBI groundout.

But the Cowboys were able to open up a bigger lead in the fourth inning. Riggio homered for the second straight day against Arkansas, launching a two-run HR to put OSU up 5-2.

Griffin Doersching added a line-drive solo HR in the fifth to push the Cowboy lead to 6-2.

For most people this is a base hit, but for @HokageDoersch it is a HR! 😱



💻 ESPN+#RoadToOmaha x @OSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/apOaWTcE1b — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 6, 2022

Arkansas again cut into the deficit in the sixth with a Cayden Wallace rocket to left center for a solo homer.

That's four consecutive games with a @cayden_wallace homer 😲 pic.twitter.com/HBnPTmGSg2 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 6, 2022

Wallace came through again in the sixth inning. After a Slavens walk to load the bases, Wallace singled the first pitch he saw through the left side, driving in two runs and cutting the OSU lead to just 6-5.

An OSU sac fly in the eighth pushed the Cowboy lead to 7-5.

But the Hogs did what they did Saturday, and responded in a big way in the eighth inning.

With two runners on, Slavens grounded into a fielder's choice and was safe at first, while Webb scored on a throwing error to make it a one run game.

Later that inning, Michael Turner continued his hot play in this regional with a two-run shot to give the Hogs a 8-7 lead.

Connor Noland came into for the save attempt in the ninth inning, but a 2-RBI double by Menham and an RBI double by Shiloh-product Marcus Brown put OSU back on top 10-8.

Arkansas wasn't done fighting however. Down to their last out, Slavens came through in the clutch with a two-RBI single to tie the game at 10-10 and send it to extra innings.

Oklahoma State regained the lead in the top of the 10th. Aidan Meola shot one up the middle and it bounced off the foot of Brady Tygart, allowing two runs to score to make it 12-10.

Nolan McLean added to that lead with a two-run home run to left field, giving OSU a couple of insurance runs to build a 14-10 lead.