Razorback baseball cruises past Kentucky in SEC opener

Connor Noland struck out seven batters, and Robert Moore tallied 3 RBI in the 6-2 win for Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 3-ranked Arkansas baseball team started conference play on the right foot, cruising past Kentucky 6-1 in its SEC opener.

Connor Noland picked up the win after tallying 7 K's in 6.1 innings, while Robert Moore's hot day at the plate (3-4, HR, 3 RBI) propelled the Arkansas offense on a cold, wet night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Moore opened the scoring in the first inning with a bases loaded, RBI single to left.

That was the only run Arkansas scored from the bases loaded, no outs situation however, and Kentucky was able to tie the game at 1-1 just two innings later with an RBI single from Chase Estep.

The Hogs would prove that first inning opportunity wasn't their only scoring chance.

Jalen Battles sent a sac fly to right to put Arkansas back in front 2-1 in the third inning, and Zack Gregory followed that up with a rip down the right field line that scored two runners and made it a 4-1 Razorback lead.

In the very next inning, Moore drove in his second run of the day, an RBI single up the middle scoring Michael Turner to make it 5-1 Arkansas.