Razorback baseball and softball sweep Tuesday doubleheaders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dominated both of its baseball and softball doubleheaders on Tuesday, with both teams earning sweeps.
#6 Arkansas softball plated 23 runs across its two games against Southeast Missouri, defeating SEMO 9-1 in the first game and 14-0 in the second game.
#6 Arkansas baseball dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a similar fashion, beating the Golden Lions 15-0 in the first game before closing out the sweep with a 6-0 victory.
Across the four games, the Hogs outscored their opponents 44-1, an average margin of victory of over 10 runs for the four games.
Brady Slavens had a big day at Baum-Walker Stadium, tallying six hits (two of them home runs) and nine RBI across the two games.
Over at Bogle Park, Linnie Malkin one-upped Slavens' home run tally, homering three times, including twice in the day's second game en route to a 6-RBI day at the plate across the two wins.
Arkansas baseball starts a three-game set with LSU beginning on Thursday, while the day after, Arkansas softball begins a three-game series with #12 Kentucky on Friday.