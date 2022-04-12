Razorback baseball and softball sweep Tuesday doubleheaders

The Hogs outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southeast Missouri 44-1 across the four games.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dominated both of its baseball and softball doubleheaders on Tuesday, with both teams earning sweeps.

#6 Arkansas softball plated 23 runs across its two games against Southeast Missouri, defeating SEMO 9-1 in the first game and 14-0 in the second game.

#6 Arkansas baseball dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a similar fashion, beating the Golden Lions 15-0 in the first game before closing out the sweep with a 6-0 victory.

Across the four games, the Hogs outscored their opponents 44-1, an average margin of victory of over 10 runs for the four games.

Brady Slavens had a big day at Baum-Walker Stadium, tallying six hits (two of them home runs) and nine RBI across the two games.

Over at Bogle Park, Linnie Malkin one-upped Slavens' home run tally, homering three times, including twice in the day's second game en route to a 6-RBI day at the plate across the two wins.

3⃣ home runs in your last three plate appearances? Not bad @LinMal_ pic.twitter.com/U85LC5Y55X — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 12, 2022