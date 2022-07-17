Peyton Pallette selected by Chicago White Sox in 2nd round of MLB Draft

The White Sox drafted the Razorback pitcher with the 62nd overall pick of the draft.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Peyton Pallette didn't have to wait past the first day of the MLB Draft to hear his name called.

Pallette was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 2nd round with the 62nd overall pick in the draft.

With the 62nd overall pick, the @WhiteSox select @RazorbackBSB right-handed pitcher Peyton Pallette, No. 43 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



The right hander from Benton, Ark. is the second Razorback selected in this year's draft after Cayden Wallace went to Kansas City with the 49th overall pick.

Pallette is Arkansas' highest drafted pitcher since 2013 when the Tampa Bay Rays took Ryne Stanek with the 29th overall pick in the first round.

The slot value for pick 62 is $1,158,600.

Pallette missed the 2022 season with Arkansas due to Tommy John surgery in January, but he had already established himself as a high-round draft prospect.

He appeared in 15 games as a sophomore in 2021, starting 11 games and posting a 4.02 ERA in 56 innings. He had 67 strikeouts to just 20 walks and was named to the SEC All-Newcomer team.

Pallette was rated as the No. 43 prospect coming into the draft by MLB.com, and this was part of their scouting report on the Razorback pitcher: