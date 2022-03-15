Offense shines again as Hogs take series opener from Grambling State

Arkansas has scored ten or more runs in four of its last five games.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Arkansas offense stayed hot in a 14-1 run rule win over Grambling State. The Hogs have scored ten or more runs in four of their last five games.

Peyton Stovall had three RBI's, including a two run single in the second inning. Michael Turner hit his third home run of the season in the win.

Michael Adamiak allowed just one run in the four innings of work in his second start of the season.

Brayden Webb walked it off in the bottom of the eighth with a grand slam for the run rule. It was his first hit of the season.