Noland shuts down Florida lineup as Arkansas wins 8-1 in Gainesville

The senior from Greenwood struck out seven and allowed just one hit as the Razorbacks took the series opener.

In a matchup of aces, it was Arkansas' that came out on top Thursday in Gainesville.

Connor Noland (5-1) threw seven scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters, leading the way in the Razorbacks' 8-1 win over Florida in Thursday's series opener.

In a matchup against the Gators' Hunter Barco, who is on the Golden Spikes midseason watch list, the pitchers' duel many expected played out over the first three innings.

Noland settled in after allowing a lead off hit in the first, while Barco faced the minimum nine batters through three innings.

But No. 2 Arkansas (23-5, 8-2) finally got on the board in the fourth. Michael Turner's bloop single dropped in the infield to score Cayden Wallace.

Then in the fifth, Wallace doubled the lead with an RBI single to right, and advanced to second base on a throwing error.

The Hogs made it three runs in as many innings when Chris Lanzilli launched a solo shot in the 6th inning, helping to chase Barco from the game before he could record an out in the inning.

All bark and no bite pic.twitter.com/CRfwGFjPf7 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 7, 2022

Arkansas added emphasis to win with a four-run ninth inning, eliminating any hopes of a Florida comeback.

Wallace and Braydon Webb hit back-to-back home runs to almost the same spot in left field to start the inning.

Michael Turner added an RBI double and Jalen Battles added a sac-fly to push the advantage to 7-0, while Peyton Stovall added an RBI single for the Hogs' final run of the game.