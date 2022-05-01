No. 5 Arkansas edges past Ole Miss 4-3 for series victory

Home runs from Chris Lanzilli and Michael Turner lift the Razorbacks to the win in Sunday's rubber match.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 5 Arkansas baseball edged past Ole Miss 4-3 Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium to win the rubber match of the series.

After dropping the opener on Friday 4-2, the Hogs entered Sunday's game with some momentum coming of Kendall Diggs' walk-off home run Saturday night that gave Arkansas a 6-3 that tied the series.

The long ball was again essential for the Diamond Hogs in the rubber match, with the offense coming via two-run home runs from Chris Lanzilli and Michael Turner, in the the third and fifth innings respectively.

Turner's in the fifth inning was the go-ahead homer, giving Arkansas the 4-3 lead which the Hogs hung on to the rest of the way.

They were able to do that thanks in large part to the bullpen.

After Jaxon Wiggins departed with three earned runs in three innings, Zack Morris and Brady Tygart carried the Razorbacks on the mound the rest of the way, each delivering three scoreless innings in relief.