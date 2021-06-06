Nebraska knocks off Arkansas to force game 3

Hogs drop Sunday nightcap with Huskers, face elimination Monday night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball fell to Nebraska, 5-3 Sunday night for their first loss of Regional play. The Hogs will now take on the Huskers again Monday night in a do or die final game.

Brady Slavens made his return to the Arkansas lineup at first base. Slavens missed the last five games after injuring his ankle in the SEC Tournament.

The Huskers would get on the board first when Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run off Lael Lockheart Jr.

Cayden Wallace would even things at one with an RBI double in the top the third. Arkansas would add two more runs on a wild pitch and take a 3-1 lead.

Hallmark's second RBI of the game was a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to cut the Razorback lead in half.

Can you hear this photo? pic.twitter.com/hK3B2GYCnV — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 7, 2021

Spencer Schwellenbach would tie the game at three with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Huskers would add two more in the frame to take a 5-3 lead.

Schwellenbach would then take the mound and silence the Razorback bats.