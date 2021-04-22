x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorback Baseball

Moore leads #1 Hogs to series opening victory

Moore's two home runs enough against South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday #1 Arkansas knocked off #11 South Carolina, 6-1 in the series opener. It's the Hogs first win in Columbia since 2016.

Robert Moore opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. 

Caleb Bolden was backed by some terrific defense, only allowing one just in three plus innings.

With the score locked at one in the seventh Moore hit his second of the night to put the Razorbacks up 3-1. Arkansas would another run in the inning when Casey Opitz scored on a squeeze play. 

Christian Franklin would add an RBI single in the eighth and some separation from the Gamecocks. 

Kevin Kopps locked down the save with six strikeouts in three scoreless innings. 

Game one of Friday's doubleheader will be at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network plus. 

RELATED: Burnside's walk off lifts #6 Hogs to victory

RELATED: Dungee picked 5th, Slocum 14th in WNBA Draft