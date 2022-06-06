Michael Turner named Stillwater Regional MVP

Five Razorbacks named to All-Regional team.

After leading the Razorbacks to another trip to super regionals, Michael Turner was named the Stillwater Regional MVP.

In his first season with Arkansas, the catcher came through in the clutch all weekend for the Diamond Hogs.

In the deciding 7-3 win over Oklahoma State, Turner went 1-4 with 2 RBI, including a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to give Arkansas key insurance runs as they looked to close out the Cowboys.

For the regional as a whole, Turner batted .444 (8-18) with five runs and 11 RBI, including driving in at least one run in all four games Arkansas played in Stillwater.

Your Stillwater Regional MVP pic.twitter.com/6YG31DJ3vV — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 7, 2022

Turner also got it done behind the plate, including a highlight play in Monday's clincher to pick off an OSU runner at first base.

The Razorbacks joining Turner on the All-Regional team are: Connor Noland, Jalen Battles, Peyton Stovall and Cayden Wallace.